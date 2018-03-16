Steve Jobs’s 1973 Job Application Sells for $174,757

The 1973 job application from a young feller named “Steve Jobs” sold at auction for a whopping $174,757 Thursday. That’s more than a lot of Apple I computers sell for, and generally speaking what mathematicians call “a lot of money.” According to RR Auction, “The winning bidder was an internet entrepreneur from London who wishes to remain anonymous.” Congrats to the unnamed winner! I think this application/questionnaire is an interesting piece of memorabilia. The original auction listing is gone, but there’s a new Past Auction description of the lot available. You can also see a larger image from the application in our original coverage.