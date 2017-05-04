This Star Wars and Sgt. Pepper’s Mashup is so Awesome Even the Empire Would Approve

Picture this: Star Wars meets Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Actually, you don’t have to picture it because Palette-Swap Ninja did just that, and it’s glorious. They created the ultimate Star Wars and Sgt. Pepper’s mashup album that tells the story of Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans, and you can watch the videos for each track on YouTube. If you’d rather just listen, the album is available as a free download at the Palette-Swap website. May the Fourth be with you.