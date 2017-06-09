TMO WWDC 2017 Interview with Scholarship Winner Isabel Lee

In this TMO interview video, Jeff Gamet interviews WWDC scholarship winner Isabel Lee on applying for the scholarship, coding, and her experience at this year’s conference.

