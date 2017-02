I love this! Drummer Richy Ramirez posted a video to Instagram where he used Siri as his metronome. Really, he used her as both metronome and backing track. It’s clever and entertaining, both, and I love the beat he lays down on top. Check it out.

Apple just called me and said Siri is looking for a drummer… lol this was a blast! #siricollab πŸ˜¬πŸ™πŸΌ 🍎 πŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌ #RichyRamirez X #Siri #MeinlCymbals A post shared by Ricardo Ramirez (@rrm92) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

