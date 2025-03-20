Apple Gear Deals: Incase MacBook Pro 14” Hard Case 80% Off, Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band 55% Off

It’s a given that Apple devices are expensive, but the accessories? That’s where it really stings. Dropping $50 on a case after spending a grand on a new iPhone just doesn’t sit right. And it’s not just iPhone accessories—everything across the Apple ecosystem comes with a hefty price tag.
But I’ll let you in on a little secret: instead of buying at MSRP, take advantage of steal deals on Apple gear. Right now, you can get an Incase MacBook Pro 14” Hard Case for 80% off and an Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band for 55% off. Here’s where you can score these deals, plus a few more worth grabbing.
1. iPhone Silicone Cases With MagSafe
Here are a few discounted cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineup:
- iPhone 15 | FineWoven Case | up to 49% Off: If you like the soft, fabric-like feel of Apple’s FineWoven case but don’t want to spend a fortune, this is a solid alternative. It’s lightweight, sleek, and adds just the right amount of grip.
- iPhone 15 Plus | Guava Silicone Case | up to 51% Off: Not quite red, not quite pink—Guava strikes the perfect balance between bold and playful. If you want something eye-catching without going overboard, this is the way to go.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max | Winter Blue Silicone Case | 35% Off: A cool, muted blue gives your iPhone a polished, modern look. It’s great if you want something subtle but not boring.
- iPhone 16 | Winter Blue Silicone Case | up to 53% Off: The same Winter Blue shade, now for the iPhone 16. If you like the soft-touch silicone feel and a color that works with any outfit, this one’s for you.
- iPhone 16 Plus | Black Silicone Case | up to 53% Off: Black is a classic for a reason. It hides scuffs, looks sleek, and won’t clash with anything. If you’re all about minimalism, this is the safest pick.
- iPhone 16 Pro | Black Silicone Case | 29% Off: The iPhone 16 Pro already looks premium, so you might want to keep things simple. A great pick if you want protection without drawing too much attention.
- iPhone 16 Pro Max | Black Silicone Case | 29% Off: The Pro Max is a (pricey) beast, but you don’t want to risk dropping it. This black silicone case keeps it protected while keeping that premium feel intact.
2. Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band
The Alpine Loop is the stock band for the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2. It’s built for durability with high-strength woven fabric and a titanium G-hook. You’ll find that it securely fits all Apple Watch models, so it’s a future-proof upgrade for rugged use. Get it in the green colorway now at 55% off.
3. Speck iPad Air 11” Case
The Speck iPad Air 11” Case gives you both protection and functionality. It features a durable, drop-tested shell and a multi-angle stand for hands-free use. And if you love note-taking and sketching on your iPad, you can keep your Apple Pencil secure in the stylus holder. I can’t emphasize how costly and annoying it is to lose it.
4. Logitech iPad Pro 11” Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard for iPad is a must if you frequently use your iPad for school or work. Apple even argues that a Magic Keyboard + iPad can replace your laptop. While I have no doubts about the pair’s performance, I absolutely hate its steep price tag. It’s crazy that the Magic Keyboard costs as much as an A-series iPad.
The Logitech Combo Touch is definitely a better alternative. Like the Magic Keyboard, it features a detachable backlit keyboard and a precision trackpad. The rugged folio design adds protection while keeping the iPad slim. It’s already a relatively cheaper accessory, but you can get it for even less at 37% off right now.
5. Incase MacBook Pro 14” Hard Case
The Incase Hardshell Dot Case for the MacBook Pro 14” (M2/M3) offers solid protection without the bulk. Its lightweight polycarbonate shell guards against scratches and scuffs, while the textured dot pattern improves grip. Precise cutouts maintain full access to ports and ventilation, so performance stays unaffected. At 80% off, it’s a much better alternative to anything Apple offers at full price.
Scoring a solid deal on Apple gear is great, but let’s be real—the real excitement comes from what is launching next. If you’re curious, check out six of the most exciting Apple products slated for 2025.