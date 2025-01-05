6 Most Exciting Apple Products Coming in 2025

2024 was quite a busy year for Apple. From the ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro to the iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence, the company unveiled around 30 new products throughout the year. However, it seems like Apple had reserved some of its most anticipated products, including the iPhone SE 4, for 2025. if you’re curious about what’s in store for us, here’s a peek at the top six Apple products to look forward to in 2025.

What New Apple Products Are Coming in 2025?

1. Redesigned iPhone SE 4

After three long years, Apple could launch the fourth generation of its budget-friendly iPhone SE in 2025. According to reports from MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch and a Face ID sensor. This will make the forthcoming iPhone SE 4 a substantial upgrade over the current model, which sports a 4.7-inch LCD panel with thick bezels and an ancient Home button with Touch ID.

Like other iPhone models, the iPhone SE 4 will feature an Action button and a USB-C port. However, with Apple considering a sub-$500 price range, the device could likely arrive with a single 45MP rear camera.

Under the hood, the new iPhone SE 4 will arrive with a 3nm A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence. Furthermore, Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that it might feature Apple’s in-house 5G chip.

2. Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 Air

Apple is expected to launch the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air in 2025, replacing the iPhone 17 Plus model. Initial reports by Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the new device could be as thin as 6.25mm and have a lightweight titanium-aluminum construction. Moreover, it is also expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED ProMotion display with a narrower Dynamic Island, thanks to a compact “metalens” Face ID sensor.

With a rumored price tag of $1,299, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be sold as an enthusiast device. Despite the premium price tag, the new model could arrive with a slightly smaller battery and a less powerful A19 chipset to make it as thin as possible. On the bright side, Apple’s latest chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and Apple’s in-house 5G modem, which could potentially support Wi-Fi 7.

However, that’s not all. The most interesting aspect of the ultra-thin iPhone is its camera layout. It will reportedly sport an entirely new camera system that includes a single 45MP sensor located at the top center of the device. On the other hand, the front of the device could come with a 25MP selfie camera.

3. iPhone 17 & iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 series could bring the biggest upgrades to the iPhone lineup since 2017. As per Ross Young, this year, Apple could bring ProMotion to all iPhone 17 models with new power-efficient LTPO panels. Upon that, Apple is reportedly planning to equip the new handsets with a 24MP selfie camera and an anti-reflective, nano-texture glass that will be more scratch-resistant than the Ceramic Shield.

Excluding the iPhone 17 Air, this year’s lineup will include three devices: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. All the pro models will arrive with the same display size as last year. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 could arrive with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1-inch on the iPhone 16.

Among all Apple products that might launch in 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro models are predicted to feature the most radical design changes. Rumors suggest that Apple could adopt a new half-aluminum, half-glass design on the back. It will also sport a redesigned camera system with three 45MP sensors placed horizontally.

Analysts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo both have similar suggestions about what will be under the hood. They claim that the higher-end handsets will be powered by Apple’s new A19 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM on the Pro and 12GB RAM on the Pro Max. On the other hand, the non-pro iPhones will arrive with an A19 chip and 8GB of RAM. Regardless, all the processors will be based on TSMC’s 3nm N3P process.

4. New Lineup of M4 and M5 Macs

With the M4 MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini revealed in November 2024, the rest of the Mac lineup will probably get the new chip within the next 12 months. If the predicted timeline holds up to be correct, the MacBook Air M4 will hit the shelves in early 2025, followed by the M4 Mac Pro and Mac Studio, later in the year. And, if we are lucky, we can expect to see Apple’s first M5 Mac released by the end of 2025.

The 2025 M4 MacBook Air will most likely reuse last year’s design and include 16GB RAM with the base model. On the other hand, the Mac Pro and Mac Studio could receive big upgrades in 2025. Both higher-end Macs could arrive with a very powerful M4 Ultra chip and redesign to shrink their overall footprint.

5. HomePod With a Display

With rumors going back to 2023, new reports suggest that we may finally get to see a HomePod with a display in 2025. Apple’s upcoming “Smart Display” will likely feature an iPad-like 7-inch touch display powered by an A18 chip. Additionally, the front of the device may sport a FaceTime-capable camera.

As far as the software is concerned, the device will reportedly feature a new operating system dubbed homeOS. Rumored to be based on tvOS, homeOS could offer several helpful Apple Intelligence features.

6. AirPods Pro 3 With Health Monitoring

AirPods Pro 2 are already one of the best wireless earbuds available out there. However, in 2025, Apple is reportedly planning to launch AirPods Pro 3 with a bunch of innovative health monitoring features. As per Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the earbuds could arrive with sensors for heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing. This will allow users to monitor their health without wearing an Apple Watch.

The improvements don’t stop there. The AirPods Pro 3 could also offer sonic improvements, with Apple including a faster audio processor for improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). And if the rumors end up being correct, the new model could sport a fresh look with redesigned earbuds and a charging case.