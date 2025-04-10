Apple Gear Deals: iPhone Cases 50% Off, Mac Accessories $100 Off

Apple accessories don’t come cheap, so snagging discounts is the smart way to go. From iPhone cases to Mac accessories, we’ve spotted some amazing Apple gear deals that can help you save big. Browse the deals and grab your picks before they’re gone!

1. iPhone Case Deals

At the moment, you can find a few discounted cases for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

iPhone 15 | Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe | 50% Off : Apple FineWoven Cases stand out with their luxurious looks, snug fit, and silky fabric-like finish. The Taupe color is perfect for those who prefer something subtle yet stylish. Whereas, Mulberry and Evergreen finishes will add a bold & elegant vibe for a more refined statement.

: Apple FineWoven Cases stand out with their luxurious looks, snug fit, and silky fabric-like finish. The color is perfect for those who prefer something subtle yet stylish. Whereas, and finishes will add a bold & elegant vibe for a more refined statement. iPhone 15 | Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe | Up to 50% Off: You can never go wrong with Apple Silicone Cases with MagSafe. They look stylish and offer a secure in-hand feel. Right now, Best Buy is offering discounts on several beautiful finishes, including Orange Sorbet, Cypress, Black, Storm Blue, Winter Blue, Clay, and Guava.

You can never go wrong with Apple Silicone Cases with MagSafe. They look stylish and offer a secure in-hand feel. Right now, Best Buy is offering discounts on several beautiful finishes, including iPhone 15 Plus | Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe | 50% Off: Best Buy is offering a flat 50% off on the original FineWoven cases in all color options. Whether you wish to go for the timeless elegance of Black or add a layer of colorful fun with magical Mulberry, now’s the perfect time to grab your favorite shade at half the price.

2. j5create 7-in-1 Docking Station

If you wish to expand your Mac’s (very limited) connectivity options a docking station is an absolute must-have—and the j5create 7-in-1 Dock is a steal deal right now. Best Buy is offering it for just $43, slashing from its regular $140. This USB-C 4K Dock instantly turns your Mac into a full-fledged workstation and conferencing device. It offers a versatile range of ports which includes a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, 2X USB-A 5Gbps, 1X USB-C 5Gbps, and 1x 4K HDMI. Plus, there’s an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port for high-speed network connectivity.

The dock also comes with a 5W speaker along with four integrated microphones, and built-in control buttons. You can enjoy music and hop on important work calls without any hassle. The best thing about this dock is its effortless setup and compact design with barely any desk space. Honestly, this is a fantastic deal to supercharge your setup without draining your wallet.

3. Anker 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

If you need a capable MagSafe charger for your iPhone and accessories, the Anker 3-in-1 Charging Station is a great option. I particularly like this multi-device charger for its space-saving design with a versatile, foldable stand that is perfect for both desktop use and travel.

There’s a MagSafe charging stand that charges your iPhone at 15W in both an upright or flat position. The integrated smartwatch charging module powers up your Apple Watch at a fast speed. Plus, the charging base lets you charge AirPods or even a second phone. Thanks to the no-nonsense design, you can easily juice up three devices at once, without any clutter.

Originally priced at $100, the Anker Charging Station is now available for just $51—a nearly 50% discount! So, if you’ve been eyeing a reliable MagSafe charging solution, this is one deal that’s hard to pass up.

4. LaCie 2TB Rugged Mini SSD

Looking for a reliable external SSD for your MacBook or a solid backup device for your iPhone? Usually sold for $277, the LaCie 2TB Rugged Mini SSD is now available at just $175 on B&H. That’s a whopping $95 discount.

With its durable build and iconic pumpkin-orange bumper, the LaCie Mini SSD is built to withstand the bumps and drops of an on-the-go lifestyle. Designed with portability in mind, the drive is portable enough to fit in your pockets.

Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or working outdoors, this SSD is ready to roll with you. The universal USB-C connector ensures wide compatibility across Macs, PCs, iPhones, iPads, and other devices. It’s an especially good choice if your computer supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 for high-speed transfers.

With a whopping 2TB of storage, there is plenty of room for photos, video projects, designs, and everything in between. Plus, that bright orange case is not just rugged—it’s stylish, too.