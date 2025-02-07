Best Apple Deals This Week: Save Big on iMac, AirPods, Apple Watch & More!

If you’re looking to upgrade or expand your tech gear, we’ve found some of the best Apple deals that can save you some good money. While an iPhone is unfortunately not on the list, there are some pretty neat discounts on the latest iMac, AirPods, and more. Let’s get started!

8 Best Apple Deals of the Week

Offer Price: $1149

If you’re in the market for a new Mac, don’t miss this deal that gets you 12% off the latest M4 iMac with 16 GB unified memory and a 256 GB SSD. That’s $150 in savings on a powerful, premium computer that will last you a long time.

It sports the industry-leading 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. Additionally, you can enjoy the 12MP Center Stage camera, three studio-quality microphones, and six speakers with Spatial Audio. Of course, it’s built for Apple Intelligence too.

Offer Price: $169

Elevate your listening experience with a pair of AirPods Pro 2 currently available at a 32% discount. These earbuds offer superior noise cancellation and immersive spatial audio.

They work seamlessly with other Apple devices, providing up to 6 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled.

You can easily manage playback, volume, calls, and listening modes with touch controls. Enjoy ultimate comfort by choosing from four sizes of silicone tips.

Offer Price: $99.99

Here’s an Apple deal that lets you grab the latest AirPods 4 for just $100! That’s 22% off the list price and a deal worth snagging if you need some new audio gear.

Keep in mind that, unlike the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 4 do not have active noise cancellation. If you’d like noise cancellation, it’ll cost you an extra $50.

Enjoy a comfy fit and up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge. With an IP54 rating, these earbuds and the charging case are dust, sweat, and water-resistant, making them the perfect everyday companion.

Offer Price: $279.99

Save 20% on the versatile 64GB iPad (10th Generation). It’s perfect for students and creatives as well as for everyday entertainment.

It features the powerful A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9-inch liquid retina display. It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil first generation and the Magic Keyboard folio.

Offer Price: $359

If health and fitness are among your goals this year, the Apple Watch Series 10 can be a worthy companion. Get it at a 16% discount and experience advanced health-tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep tracking, and more.

Moreover, you can stay motivated to crush your goals with customizable activity rings and detailed metrics. You also get three free months of Apple Fitness+. Don’t forget to get a portable Apple Watch charger to ensure you never run out of battery.

Offer Price: $169

If you’re not quite ready to splurge on an Apple Watch Series 10, you can opt for the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation that’s available at a 32% discount.

It has all the essential tracking features that can contribute to your fitness journey. Moreover, it’s kid-friendly, making it a great gift for younger people in your life.

Offer Price: $99.99

If you prefer on-ear headphones, grab the Beats Solo 4 at an incredible 50% discount! They’re ultra-light and adjustable with a flex-grip headband and plush ear cushions for all-day comfort.

You can enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge providing 5 hours of playback. The dynamic head tracking technology provides an immersive, theater-like audio experience that makes this pair one of the best headphones in this price range.

Offer Price: $69.99

“If you want to travel safely and keep track of your belongings, an AirTag pack is a great investment. Even more so when you can save money on a pack of four thanks to this Apple deal.

These handy devices are easy to set up and instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. You can play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. They’re a must-have if you’re a frequent traveler.