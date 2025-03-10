Get Apple’s iPad (10th Generation) for Just $269 on Amazon, $80 Off

If you’re planning to buy an entry-level iPad that still looks modern and delivers a snappy performance, here’s a sweet deal for you!

Amazon just dropped the price of the 10th-generation iPad, and it’s a fantastic chance to save even more on Apple’s already budget-friendly tablet.

Right now, you can score the iPad 10 (2022) for just $269 at Amazon. That’s an amazing $80 off. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

For most people, the baseline iPad is the best model because it offers all the benefits of iPadOS and a satisfying performance at a great price.

Coming to the specifications, the iPad 10 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP landscape front camera, a USB-C charging port, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. It boasts an updated and modern design that closely resembles the higher-end iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

With Magic Folio Keyboard compatibility, you can always convert it into a mini laptop for an efficient workflow.

The device was originally launched at $449 and was later discounted by $100. Now, this Amazon deal slashes the price to $269. During Black Friday and the holiday season’s limited-time offers, you could grab this model for as low as $249. Otherwise, it’s pretty hard to find tempting deals on these entry-level models. If you skipped this iPad deal back then, now is the best time to grab it.

It’s worth noting that this iPad 10 deal is only available on the Blue and Silver colour options.

Sure, the latest version is on the horizon with some upgrades, but the difference between iPad 11 and iPad 10 isn’t exactly groundbreaking. Also, even the latest model lacks Apple Intelligence.

Want to shop for more Apple products? You can check out weekly Apple deals here.