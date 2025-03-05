iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: What’s New, What’s Missing, and Should You Upgrade?

Leave it to Apple to keep people on the edge of their seats. Just as Apple Silicon iPad models are completely taking the spotlight with Apple Intelligence, the company is dropping a new A-series iPad generation. The iPad 11 is an unexpected (yet welcome) update to the entry-level lineup.

That said, do the new features warrant an upgrade? Here’s everything you need to know to reach an informed decision.

What’s New With the iPad 11th Generation?

At first glance, the 11th-generation iPad looks nearly identical to its predecessor. But Apple made a few key upgrades under the hood. The biggest improvement is the A16 Bionic chip. It delivers a noticeable boost in CPU and GPU performance over the A14 found in the iPad 10. Another major change is the 128GB base storage, which doubles the 64GB entry-level option of the previous generation. Apple also claims better power efficiency, though the battery rating remains the same.

While these upgrades don’t completely overhaul the iPad experience, they do future-proof the device. The A16 chip ensures smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and better performance in graphics-heavy tasks like gaming and video editing. Meanwhile, the storage bump means fewer users will need to upgrade right away. For those looking for a solid long-term investment, the iPad 11 is the better pick.

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: What’s Actually Different?

Performance and Chipset

The iPad 11 runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 15 Pro, while the iPad 10 uses the older A14 Bionic from 2020. The A16 offers a 40% faster CPU and 50% more GPU power than the A14, along with a faster Neural Engine for improved AI-based tasks. It also uses a more efficient 4nm manufacturing process, meaning less heat and better battery management.

In everyday use, this translates to a more responsive experience. Apps load faster, gaming performance is smoother, and demanding tasks like video editing and multitasking feel snappier. If you use your iPad for browsing and streaming, the difference won’t be drastic. But for anyone who pushes their device with heavy apps, the iPad 11 easily wins in performance.

Storage and RAM

Apple finally addressed a long-standing issue with the iPad lineup: storage limitations. The iPad 11 now starts at 128GB, doubling the base 64GB of the iPad 10. While both models max out at 256GB, the increased base storage means fewer users will need to pay extra for an upgrade.

The 64GB model of the iPad 10 often felt cramped after installing a few large apps or downloading offline content. With 128GB, users can store more games, videos, and files without micromanaging storage. The RAM situation, however, remains 4GB for both models, so multitasking improvements come primarily from the faster chip. In terms of storage, iPad 11 takes the win.

Battery Life and Charging

Both the iPad 11 and iPad 10 are rated for up to 10 hours of web browsing or video playback, and real-world tests confirm that the upgrade to the A16 chip doesn’t drastically change battery life. However, Apple’s more efficient chip design means the iPad 11 handles demanding tasks with lower power draw. Expect a slightly less aggressive battery drain under heavy use.

Charging remains USB-C on both models, but the iPad 11 now supports faster 30W charging compared to the 20W max on the iPad 10. This means you can top up the battery noticeably quicker with a high-wattage adapter. While overall battery endurance is similar, the iPad 11 wins in efficiency and charging speed.

Camera and Audio

Image Source: Amazon

Apple didn’t overhaul the camera hardware on the iPad 11. It still features the 12MP rear and 12MP ultra-wide front camera from the iPad 10. However, the iPad 11 relocates the front camera to the landscape position, making it more natural for video calls. This is a small but practical change, especially for those who use their iPad in keyboard mode.

On the audio side, both models feature dual speakers, but the iPad 11 benefits from slightly improved tuning for better clarity at higher volumes. While these aren’t huge changes, the iPad 11 edges out the iPad 10 in terms of usability for FaceTime and media consumption.

Accessories and Apple Pencil Support

Both iPad models support the Magic Keyboard Folio, but Apple Pencil compatibility is where things get tricky. Since the iPad 11 now supports Apple Pencil Pro, it has access to features like squeeze gestures and haptic feedback. That said, it still lacks magnetic attachment or wireless charging like the iPad Pro lineup. Meanwhile, the iPad 10 remains limited to the USB-C Apple Pencil (1st gen).

For digital artists and note-takers, the Pencil Pro support makes the iPad 11 a much better long-term option. While it’s not as polished as the iPad Pro’s experience, iPad 11 wins for accessory support.

Should you pull the trigger and pre-order the 11th-generation A-series iPad? The choice really depends on your lifestyle. I don’t see any major upgrades, nor does it compare with the M-series iPad models. I think its biggest strength is its affordability—at just $349, its price tag is pretty hard to beat.