Save $400 on 13″ M3 MacBook Air (24/512GB) Built for Apple Intelligence at Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing a powerful Apple machine that delivers top-notch performance without the Pro price tag, here’s a steal of a deal for you!

Amazon is offering up to 37% discount on a 13-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

You can get your hands on this powerful Air in Starlight finish for just $1,099, that’s an impressive $400 off right away. The Silver model is up for grabs at $1,188, while the Space Grey variant is available for $1,199.

Of course, we have the latest M4 MacBook Air on the horizon, but the M3 model remains a solid option for most users. I’ve been using the M3 MacBook Air for the past few months, and I absolutely love it.

It features a gorgeous 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display that produces remarkable image quality, making it a great option for creatives, graphic designers, or other professionals.

The M3 processor delivers excellent performance, even for the most demanding tasks, while the sleek & portable design makes it easy to take your Mac with you wherever you go.

With 24GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a solid 18-hour battery life, you’re investing in a cutting-edge laptop designed for long-lasting performance.

On top of that, Apple Intelligence support ensures it’s future-proof, giving you access to all AI-powered features likee Writing Tools, Image Playground, and more.

If 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD are all you need, Amazon has some terrific discounts on the base model as well.

You can pick up the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/256GB) in Space Grey finish for just $829, instead of the usual $1,299. Also, the Silver model is up for grabs at $840.

Honestly, this is one of the best MacBook deals we’ve seen to date.

Since Macs are always in high demand and these deals are typically time-limited, be sure to place your order before they sell out.