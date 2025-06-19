Save $80 on AirPods Pro 2 With Hearing Aid Feature, Plus 3 Months of Apple Music

Best Buy is currently running a huge discount on Apple’s most premium earbuds with the hearing aid feature. Usually sold for $250, you can snag the AirPods Pro 2 for just $169.99, that’s $80 off right away. This is a limited-time deal, so if you’ve been planning to get Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds, make sure to place your order while stocks last.g

I have been using AirPods Pro 2 for quite a long time now, and I absolutely love them for their comfort, top-notch ANC capabilities, and seamless integration with Apple devices. Honestly, they are among the best TWS earbuds you can find on the market.

AirPods Pro 2 delivers impressive sound quality with adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, and personalized spatial audio. Plus, the H2 chip helps with Voice Isolation during phone calls in noisy and loud environments. The in-case speakers and Precision Finding feature make it easier to find your lost AirPods.

Also, the AirPods Pro 2 now comes with exclusive hearing health features that enhance the quality of sound, video, and calls for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

In addition to a $80 discount, this offer includes 3 months of free Apple Music, giving you unlimited access to over 100 million songs without any annoying ads. Whether you’re upgrading from earlier AirPods or looking for a premium wireless earbud experience, this deal delivers excellent value.