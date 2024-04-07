Ways To Find Lost AirPods That Are Offline and Dead

Are you wondering if you can find your AirPods even when they’re offline and dead? Although you can’t view their exact current location anymore, you can still check their last known location. From there, retrace your steps. Don’t feel intimidated—the process is surprisingly simple. In this guide, I’ll show you which Find My features will help track down your lost, offline AirPods.

How To Find Lost and Offline AirPods

NOTE Mark your AirPods lost once you lose them. Open Find My > Devices > [your AirPods name] > Mark as Lost. Anyone who tries to pair it with their Apple device will see a warning saying, “Not Your AirPods.”

If you recently lost your AirPods while they were fully charged and online, you can easily find their current location on Find My. However, once the battery runs dry and your AirPods go offline, your only recourse is to use the last known location.

Time needed: 1 minute Here’s how to view the last known location of your AirPods on Find My: Open Find My on your iPhone. Tap the Devices tab, then tap the name of your AirPods. Check the battery level and last known location of your AirPods.

Assuming no one has taken your AirPods yet, their location might pop up once you’re within their Bluetooth range. If someone gets them before you, however, you’ll have a much harder time finding them again. Remember: GPS location changes won’t register on Find My anymore.

After a few weeks of inactivity, your lost AirPods will show a message saying “Offline.” The Play Sound option will also become grayed out. At this point, you can only view your device’s last known location and remove it from Find My. I don’t suggest doing the latter, of course.

NOTE The location of your lost AirPods will update if someone else tries to pair them with their iPhone. You can ask your local authorities for help with approaching your suspect.

What To Do in Case You Lose Your AirPods

Also, if you reclaimed your AirPods, make sure to enable Find My and, if you wish, the separation alerts as well. By doing the latter, you will receive a notification on your iPhone saying that your AirPods are no longer with you. That way, you’ll know the whereabouts of your AirPods immediately if you leave them behind.