2024 iPad mini and Low-end iPad Might Not Hit Shelves Until Late 2024

It’s been more than two-and-a-half years and counting since the iPad mini last graced the Apple Store shelves, and it seems like we’ll have to wait even longer for a fresh and shiny 2024 iPad mini. The same holds for an affordable iPad. Reports suggest that the next iPad mini and “low-end” iPad will probably debut together, but not before later this year.

It comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman via his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, where he mainly talks about when new iPad Pro and Air models are coming, but briefly mentions the next iPad mini and “low-end iPad”. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported iPad mini won’t arrive until the second half of 2024, but that seems to have been pushed even further, going by what Gurman suggests. Gurman adds that the low-end iPad could be a “cost-reduced version of the 10th generation model from 2022”

In addition, he mentions that the 2024 iPad mini might not have many upgrades, except for a processor upgrade. That seems reasonable because I believe the primary reason people choose the iPad mini in the first place is its unique form factor, and people (including myself) prefer compact-sized devices. Yet, I wish to see Apple add more power and make some design changes, such as introducing new color options or perhaps some improvements in device charging. No substantial improvements also corroborate previous reports suggesting it would likely skip the 120Hz display.

The report further mentioned that Apple’s best minds are working on foldable iPads, and they are only in the early stages. The major challenge they are wracking their brains over is how to pull it off without ending up with a screen crease like that of their competitors. A brilliant example of this could be seen in the case of a foldable phone, such as the OnePlus Open, whose crease is barely visible. That said, if Apple engineers can’t crack this puzzle, the foldable iPads or iPhones may meet the same fate as the Apple Car that got pushed to the garage forever.

