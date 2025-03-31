April Fools’ Discounts: the “Best Worst” Apple Deals

It’s no secret that Apple products are expensive. For the most part, they’re generally pricier than their counterparts. I know the steep MSRP is annoying, but that also means that any discount the company gives almost always equates to massive savings. Or does it? I’ve prepared a list of the “best worst” deals available on Apple products right now. If you can’t get a good discount, you can at least have a good laugh.

Worst Apple Device Deals: Spend a Lot, Save a Little

You would expect that, for the more expensive products, even a tiny discount is something significant, right? Sadly, not always.

M4 MacBook Air

Let’s start with the biggest absolute values of the list. You can save some money by getting this deal on the recently-announced M4 MacBook Air, 13-inch model.

It comes with the base 16GB of RAM but has a nice storage upgrade to 512GB of internal storage. The usual price is $1,199, but, in this amazing Best Buy deal, you can get it for only… $1,169. That’s a whole $30 — or 2.5% — off.

11th Gen iPad, Multiple Versions

Photo credit: Apple

The M4 MacBook Air isn’t the only recent device to get an unbelievable deal. You can get a few variants of the 11th generation iPad with an immediate rebate of — drum rolls — $20.

At B&H, the 128GB Wi-Fi, originally $349, retails for $329 — that’s 5.7% off. Also at B&H, the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with the same storage goes from $499 to $479. That’s 4% below its suggested price 😱😱😱

If you want more (or less—at this point, I don’t know anymore), Best Buy has you covered. What about a 512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular model, also with $20 off? That’s 2.5% off the $799 MSRP!

Worst Apple Accessories Deals: Saving Enough for the Subway Trip (or Not)

Let me tell you before we move forward: the biggest price cut you’ll see below is $5. In some cases, the proportional discount is almost decent. Considering the items’ suggested MSRP, however, you can’t help but question if the “savings” are even worth it.

30W USB-C Charger

This Amazon deal, as stated, wouldn’t be terrible in other cases. You get 10% off, which can translate to over $500 for some Apple products. Not for this charging brick, though. It originally cost $39, so you’re saving $4 — or, to be more precise, $4.01.

Apple Watch and MagSafe Cables

Now that you have a charger, what about some cables to go with it? Best Buy has quite a few, starting with one for the Apple Watch. It’s also $4.01 off, but, since the original price is $29, at least you’re getting a respectable 13.8% discount.

If you’re after a MagSafe cable instead, I have some good news: there are three of them! The 20W, 1m (3.3′) model, just like the charger, is $4.01/10% off. If you need a bit more power, there’s the 25W/1m model. You’ll have to shell out $36.99, which is $3, or 7.5%, below the usual $39.99 price. The 25W/2m model is also $4 off, which translates to 8% with the discount from $49.99 to $45.99.

iPhone 15 Pro Max MagSafe Silicone Case

Since you have paired your charger with a MagSafe cable, why not save even more by adding an iPhone case? I never said “much more”, though. This Best Buy deal gets you $2 off an iPhone 15 Pro Max silicone case compatible with MagSafe chargers. With the 4% discount, it drops from $50 to $48, also known as “basically fifty bucks as well”.

USB-C to Lightning Cables

If you favor physical connectors, don’t worry. Both Amazon and Best Buy have deals for you. Or, rather, “deals”.

The USB-C to Lightning cable originally costs $19 at Amazon. It’s a non-negligible 16% off, which, because of the low starting price, is actually just $3.01. That may be enough for a latte — albeit a small one — at your local coffee shop.

Speaking of that, Best Buy has the same cable, for the same price, with in-store pickup. You can get the latte on your way there — or back.

If you’d rather get a large latte, you can save some more with Open Box items at Best Buy. That same cable, in “fair” condition, sets you back $10.99, a great 45% discount. Bear in mind what BB considers “fair”, though: “may have larger dents or scratches” and “may be missing parts and accessories”.

AirTags these days are a dime a dozen. Well, not really. They’re $29 a unit, at full price at least.

Luckily, you can count on the competition among the retail chains to drive that price lower and lower with time. Now, four years after they were announced, you can get packages of single AirTags for a significant discount!

That depends, obviously, if you consider $4.01 significant, because that’s how much Best Buy is shaving off the MSRP. That translates to a 13.8% discount over the $29 full price.

If that’s not good enough for you, Amazon and B&H have better deals. How much better? $0.99 better. You can grab a single AirTag for $24, which is $5 (or 17.2%) off the retail price.

AirTag Cases

But you can’t leave without getting a case for these AirTags! I have one from Belkin you might like, and it’s 25% off at B&H! The downside is that this translates to a $3.24 discount over the full price of $12.95.

Ok, let’s get something more substantial, then. The first-party White loop, from Apple, has a better discount at Best Buy. “Better” as in “less than a dollar better”, that is. Just like the AirTag itself, it’s $4.01, or 13.8%, the $29 regular price.

To finish things up, if you prefer something more refined, there are FineWoven ring AirTag cases as well. Originally $34.99, now they’re finally affordable by us mere mortals! With the 5.7% discount taking $2 off the MSRP, you can now get them for $32.99.

Everyone loves a good deal. And I wouldn’t mind having a $2 discount on something originally priced at $5, for example. Apparently, however, this isn’t Apple’s way of offering discounts.

Now, if you want some real deals (pun intended), why not check our dedicated articles? Just this past week, we had MacBooks at $800 off, Beats headphones at half price, and various Apple Watch models discounted. Surely worth taking a look!