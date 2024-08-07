Your Apple ID is crucial for accessing various services on your Apple device, such as making purchases on the App Store. However, many users are encountering an error message that reads, “This Apple ID is not active,” when attempting to verify their Apple ID or enter their password.

This can occur due to multiple reasons including a system glitch from Apple’s end. Regardless of what the issue is, you’re in safe hands. Below, we will discuss some solutions you can try to fix this problem.

Why is my Apple ID Not Active?

There can be various reasons, but it usually happens when someone repeatedly enters inaccurate information like multiple incorrect password attempts. Apple then locks that ID for security measures.

It’s also possible that Apple disabled your account for violating specific Terms and Conditions. Likewise, if the previous owner of the device (if there is one) hasn’t signed out of their iCloud profile yet, your Apple ID will appear inactive when you try to log in.

How to Fix “This Apple ID is not Active”

1. Restart Your Apple Device

Time needed: 3 minutes A system glitch can possibly be the cause of this prompt. That’s why we recommend restarting your Apple device. There are three different ways you can shut down your iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Shut Down. Then, slide the dagger that appears on the screen. Hold and press the Side button and one of the Volume buttons together. Simply drag the slider that appears. You can also ask Siri to power off your device using a voice command.

After a few seconds, you can turn it back on by pressing and holding the Side button.

To restart your Mac, here’s what you need to do:

Click on the Apple Menu icon on the top left corner of the screen. Select Shut Down… from the dropdown menu. We suggest unchecking “Reopen windows when logging back in”. Next, click Shut Down.





One other way is to press and hold the top right key on the keyboard and wait till your Mac turns off. Now, wait a few seconds before you turn it back on again. A Mac usually turns on automatically when you open its lid. However, another way is to press and hold the same top-right key for a few seconds.

Once your Apple device has restarted, you can test whether the problem has been resolved or not.

2. Check if Apple’s Servers Are Down

Sometimes, Apple falls victim to bugs or accidental system failures. Ultimately, this ends up causing malfunction in users’ Apple devices. Therefore, make sure to check the status of Apple’s servers. To do so, visit iCloud System Status where a list of multiple Apple systems operating will appear on the screen.

A green circle next to names indicates that the system is functioning normally, and any issues you’re experiencing are specific to your situation. If the circle is yellow or red, there is a known system problem. In this case, it’s best to wait until the system is stable again.

3. Reset Your Apple ID’s Password

Another solution is to reset your Apple ID password and then use the new one to log in. Here’s how you can reset your Apple ID’s password on an iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings. Next, choose your Apple ID > Sign-In & Security > Change Password.



Enter the lock screen passcode of your device. Type a new Apple ID password twice to confirm it. Then, tap Change Password or Change.

Here’s what you need to do if you’d like to reset your Apple ID’s password using your Mac instead:

Go to the Apple menu > System Settings > [Your Name]. Click Sign-In & Security. Then, click the Change Password… button.



Enter your Mac’s password, and then enter a new Apple ID password to change it.

You can also reset your Apple ID password through Apple’s website. Just sign in to your Apple Account at https://appleid.apple.com/. After that, select Password in the Sign-In & Security section.

Enter your current password first, and then enter your new password once more to authenticate it. Finally, tap Change Password. Now, log in using your new password and check if the error prompt still appears.

4. Call Apple Support

If none of the solutions work, the only option left is to contact Apple Support. You can either visit your nearby Apple Store or head to Apple’s support website. As you scroll down on the website, you will see three options on the screen: Apple Communities, Get Support, and Support App. Hit Get Support, choose the appropriate issue you are facing, describe the situation in your own words, and then click Continue.

A few articles with solutions will appear on the screen, but if you scroll down, you will find a Contact section. Click Call Us and you’ll automatically be redirected to a page with a number on the screen. We recommend contacting this number and requesting them to resolve your issue. An alternative is to download the Apple Support app from the App Store and chat with an assistant to find a solution.

Since an Apple ID is an important need when using Apple devices, these solutions are worth a try to fix this issue. Even if none of these tips work, Apple Support will surely find a way to resolve the problem for you.