iOS 18’s AI Upgrade May Be Dubbed ‘Apple Intelligence’

Ahead of the upcoming launch of AI features with the next batch of software upgrades during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10th, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called Apple Intelligence.

As noted by Gurman, Apple plans to deeply integrate AI into its main apps and operating system (including iOS 18), while keeping user data private and secure. That’s why the “Apple Intelligence” branding is a catchy name that hints at AI without explicitly saying it. Interestingly, it isn’t the first time Apple is playing with the AI acronym; top execs like Greg Joswiak have previously hinted at what WWDC could be about, saying “Absolutely Incredible!”

To use the AI features from Apple, you might also need an iPhone 15 Pro or one of the new iPhone 16 models expected to launch this year. If you’re using an iPad or a Mac, your device should have at least an M1 chip. Although Apple hasn’t confirmed this yet, given how one of Cupertino’s closely guarded secrets just got out, older iPhones won’t likely have access to all the AI features.

The report mentions that Apple’s AI features will utilize in-house technology and tools from OpenAI. Additionally, there’s a partnership with OpenAI to bring a ChatGPT-like chatbot, which will be announced during the same event.

As you would expect, Apple Intelligence is expected to manage simple AI tasks, and it’s mostly going to work right on your device. That means it’ll rely on the phone or computer’s processor, not the internet. We don’t know exactly what counts as a simple task yet, but Apple Intelligence will decide whether to do something on your device or send it to Apple’s cloud-based servers.

That said, Apple Intelligence or AI will, of course, take center stage during the upcoming WWDC. And Gurman suggests that announcements related to AI features will occupy half of the keynote presentation.