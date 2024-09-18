Developer Beta 4 Released for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1

Apple has rolled out the fourth developer betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, continuing the testing phase for Apple Intelligence features. This release comes two weeks after the third beta and 2 days after the public release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

Apple has made these updates available to all devices compatible with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15.

While the beta is widely available, it’s important to note that Apple Intelligence features still require specific hardware:

iOS: iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16

iPadOS and macOS: Devices with Apple silicon

Alongside these, Apple has also rolled out the first betas of watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 to developers.

Following this extended developer testing period, Apple Intelligence features are expected to be available to the public in October.

As the development cycle progresses, we all eagerly anticipate the full implementation of Apple Intelligence, which can bring important enhancements to the Apple user experience.