How To Install watchOS 10.6.1 on Your Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 10.6.1 on August 19. While the update doesn’t add any new features, it focuses on a bug that may have blocked access to the Apple Fitness+ service. As such, Apple recommends it for all users. Here’s how to install the update on your Apple Watch:

How To Download and Install watchOS 10.6.1 on Apple Watch

Before you download and install watchOS 10.6.1, check the following:

Apple Watch should be charged at least 50%. iPhone is updated to the latest iOS version. Make sure the iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Both the iPhone and Apple Watch should be close to each other. Keep your Apple Watch connected to the charger while you download and install watchOS updates.

Also, you’ll need an iPhone XS or later with version iOS 17 to access all the features of watchOS 10.6.1.

Time needed: 20 minutes Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Go to General > Software Update. Once the system detects the available update, tap on Install.

Which Devices Support watchOS 10.6.1?

You can install watchOS 10.6.1 on these Apple Watch models and generations.