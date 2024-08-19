How to Install tvOS 17.6.1 on Your Apple TV

For those wanting to download and install tvOS 17.6.1, the update is now officially available for Apple TV devices, bringing the usual bug fixes and minor improvements. Here’s how to update:

How to Install tvOS 17.6.1

Time needed: 10 minutes From your Apple TV, navigate to Settings. Tap System. Select Software Updates. Tap Update Software. When you see the tvOS 17.6.1 update, select Download and Install. Note that in the future you can enable Automatic Updates from the Software Updates screen.

Once the update is complete, your Apple TV will restart and then prepare and install the update. Your Apple TV will then restart automatically once the process is done. From there, you’re ready to enjoy tvOS 17.6.1.

While the update may seem small, remember that they’re often important under the hood of your device. It’s important that you keep your device up to date, even your Apple TV.

What Models Support tvOS 17.6.1?

The following devices support iOS 17.6.1:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (First-Generation through third-generation)

