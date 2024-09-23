How to Edit a Video’s Speed in Photos App on iOS 18

Want to create dreamy, slow-motion effects in videos shot on your iPhone without using a third-party app? With iOS 18, Apple released an amazing new feature in the Photos app that lets you do just that. After capturing a video, you can edit its speed, changing playback speeds from 240fps to 24fps. It’s perfect for quick, on-the-go editing without needing to decide frame rates upfront or download any third-party apps. Here’s how to make the most out of this feature.

How to Edit a Video’s Speed in the Photos App on iOS 18

NOTE This setting can only be applied to videos recorded in a high frame rate. Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro models support 4K 120fps in normal video modes, but earlier models only support high frame rates while recording slo-mo videos.

Time needed: 1 minute The option to edit a video’s speed in the Photos app is only available on iOS 18, so you will need to update your iOS to the latest version (if your device supports it). Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Select a video and tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen.

With iOS 18, the Edit button has become a filter icon and has shifted from the top right corner to the bottom of the screen. Tap the Playback Speed button. Choose a desired playback speed. The playback options you see will depend on the format in which you captured your video. The higher your video’s resolution, the more options you’ll have available.

While this is a great feature that lets you edit video speed on the go, it’s still not as advanced as the options provided by some third-party video editing apps. For example, CapCut provides a speed slider with an extended range of speed options and also lets you set a speed curve with ready-made templates or a custom option.