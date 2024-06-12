With iOS 18, iPhones Can Show Time Even When They’re Out Of Power

Apple has announced the release of the iOS 18 update, which developers can now test. However, I wouldn’t advise you to rush to install it just yet, as it’s still in its early stages and likely to contain bugs. It’s better to wait for the public beta versions before upgrading, so you can enjoy a more stable experience with iOS 18. In the meantime, you can download the official iOS 18 wallpapers.

iOS 18 has arrived as anticipated, boasting several new power-packed features, including Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT integration. Yet, one feature that seems to have flown under the radar is how iPhones, running iOS 18, can display the time even when powered off or dead.

A Reddit user noticed this change, and I have to agree — it’s one of those much-needed adjustments. Something I never really thought to request, but it’s definitely something I’ve always wanted. You must know Apple Watches come with a similar feature, displaying the time even when they’re out of power.

Apple has largely paid attention to only what happens when the iPhone is on and functioning. However, it’s refreshing to see attention being given to what happens even when they’re out of power. The legendary iOS 15 upgrade introduced features like Find My even when the iPhone is dead, and now with iOS 18, we have the time clock sitting in the usual top-left corner.

This feature will be particularly useful for those with older iPhones or previous generations, assuming the battery might not be in perfect condition. If your iPhone dies unexpectedly, you can still keep track of time, which can be crucial, especially if you’re on the go. I agree, showing time even when the iPhone is dead is one of the best features in iOS 18, and it deserves more recognition.

You can read our coverage of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) here.