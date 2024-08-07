iOS 18 Keyboard Gets New UI & Context-Aware Recommendations

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 keyboard will have a new auto-recommendations UI. This feature has more intelligent suggestions as you type, taking context into account, at least from what I made out of it.

Imagine you’re typing a message in iMessage. Previously, the keyboard might suggest the next word based on what you’ve already typed. Now, with auto-recommendations, the keyboard goes a step further. It considers both the previous word and the current one, providing more relevant suggestions.

For example, if you start typing “auto suggestions,” the keyboard might offer options like “suggestions so,” “suggestion should,” “suggestion says,” and “suggestion sounds.” This can significantly improve typing speed and accuracy, especially for longer sentences or complex phrases.

iOS 17 keyboard

However, I found out that the auto-recommendations feature isn’t yet functional within iMessage, at least not for me.

iMessage

This could be because Apple might be rolling out the feature gradually, making it available initially in specific apps or contexts. Given that it’s on the iOS 18 beta version, the feature might still be under development or experiencing bugs.

Overall, the new auto-recommendations UI in iOS 18 can be a more intuitive and efficient typing experience. Do you like this new iOS 18 keyboard functionality?

Posted by AppleCrusher on Reddit.