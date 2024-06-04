Apple Rolls Out Revised iPadOS 17.5.1 Update for 10th Gen iPad

Several user reports emerged over the last two weeks, claiming that pictures deleted years ago were suddenly appearing in the Photos library, troubling Apple. However, Apple quickly acknowledged the bug and as promised, pushed separate iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 updates for iPhones and iPads to fix the annoying bug. Apple clarified that it was due to a problem with database corruption, and stopped signing iOS 17.5, meaning once you update to iOS/iPadOS 17.5.1, you can’t go back.

But now it seems for some reason, Apple started rolling out a revised build of iPadOS 17.5.1 exclusively for the 2022 10th-Gen iPad. As noted by good folks at 9to5Mac, the new build number is 21F91, up from the original 21F90.

As to why Apple quietly released this update with a revised build number, the company hasn’t clarified yet. It’s plausible that the company might have found a bug specific to this model, but at this stage, it’s just an assumption.

The iPadOS 17.5.1 update is available for download through the Finder or iTunes, as it’s not yet available as an over-the-air (OTA) update. Those who have already installed iOS 17.5.1 on their 10th Gen iPad might not see the update. So, if you haven’t updated your 10th Gen iPad to the latest version, it might be time.

On the same note, we recommend updating your iPhone and iPad to the latest iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, respectively, to ensure you’re running the latest software build. As usual, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update and install the available update by tapping Download and Install. As a matter of warning, ensure that the device is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery life.