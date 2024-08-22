What To Do if Your AirTag Is Not Playing Sound

My AirTag has been incredibly useful for keeping track of my bicycle and backpack, especially in emergencies. However, recently it stopped playing sound, even after multiple attempts. This issue could stem from a faulty battery or a hardware error that needs prompt attention. It took some trial and error, but I found a few troubleshooting steps that worked. Here’s what you should know.

What To Do if AirTag Is Not Playing Sound

1. Check Battery Power

Time needed: 2 minutes AirTag battery typically lasts only about a year with normal usage. Hence, it is quite possible that the battery has been depleted after prolonged usage. Furthermore, if you’ve been using Find My frequently, especially for sound alerts, the battery might drain faster. Follow these steps to check if you need a replacement: Open the Find My app on your iPhone Tap on the Items menu at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap on the AirTag whose battery power you want to check. If the battery is low and needs replacement, the Low Battery tag will appear below the name of your device.

You can then replace the battery. Simply press down on the stainless steel back of the AirTag, rotate it counterclockwise, and replace the battery with a new one. Reconnect everything and check if it’s playing sound now.

2. Ensure AirTag Is Within Range

AirTag uses Bluetooth technology to connect with your devices. If it is not within the proper range, it will not play any sound or cannot be located accurately.

Make sure your devices are within about 30 feet. If you’re in a densely populated area or surrounded by obstacles like walls or large furniture, the range could be significantly reduced. Try moving closer to where you believe your device is and see if the sound starts playing.

Apple releases the necessary firmware updates for AirTag every few months, just like any other Apple device. If it isn’t beeping, it might be running outdated firmware. Unfortunately, you can’t manually force an update, but you can ensure it happens automatically.

Simply keep your AirTag near your iPhone for a long period of time, maybe overnight. Make sure your iPhone’s software is updated as well. If available, the update might happen on its own.

4. Disable Lost Mode

If you ever lose your AirTag, you can enable the Lost Mode feature where you can lock it and display your contact information when someone finds it. Just note that it won’t work as a tracker if you declare it as lost.

Open the Find My app on your iPhone. Head over to the Items menu at the bottom and open it.

Look for the AirTag for which you want to disable the Lost Mode and tap on it. Below Lost Mode, tap on Enabled.



Source: YouTube Here, select Turn Off Lost Mode

Tap on Turn Off to confirm.

5. Try Resetting AirTag

If none of the above methods are working, you might need to reset the AirTag. This process will unpair it from your Apple ID and allow you to set it up again from scratch.

Press down on the stainless steel back and rotate it counterclockwise to remove the cover. Then, remove the battery and reinsert it.

Press down the battery till you hear a sound. Repeat the process four more times. With the fifth time, you might hear a different sound than the first four resets. Put the device back together and reconnect it with the iPhone.

If the AirTag is still not responding, it might be a hardware issue that requires professional assistance. Hence, open Apple’s official website and speak with a customer care executive for assistance.

Apple’s support team can also provide more advanced troubleshooting steps that might not be immediately apparent.

