Dummy Units Show How iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Stack Up Against iPhone 15 Pro Max

According to rumors, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature larger screens this year. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might increase to 6.9 inches, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7 inches. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the biggest iPhone ever.

Backing up this rumor, ZONEofTECH (via Majin Bu on X) shared pictures comparing a dummy iPhone 16 Pro Max with an iPhone 15 Pro Max. These dummy models are mainly used for display or testing before the real ones hit the market. Additionally, they also help in mass-producing covers or tempered glasses for the upcoming models. Typically, these replicas are crafted based on CAD renders.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: pic.twitter.com/gbCOnQf3mA — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) May 10, 2024

According to the images, the upcoming Pro Max seems slightly taller than its predecessor, with a noticeable previously rumored 0.2-inch difference. Similarly, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro might increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, making both new models taller and wider, than the older ones. Because of these changes (or upgrades), the upcoming Pro models may also be heavier.

Additionally, the rumor mill suggests major hardware upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, such as larger batteries, Wi-Fi 6E, and an A18 Pro chip. Furthermore, key improvements are expected in the camera department, including a Capture button, a new 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5X telephoto lens on the smaller sibling.

The iPhone 16 Pro could also boast a 20% brighter display, reaching up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness. If everything goes according to plan, we could see the iPhone 16 lineup hitting shelves this September.

