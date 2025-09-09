Will iPhone 11 Get iOS 26? All You Need to Know

Yes, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are confirmed to receive iOS 26. This makes the iPhone 11 the oldest model to officially get the update. The software was announced at WWDC 2025 and is expected to launch publicly around mid-September, likely on September 16, 2025.

Why iPhone 11 qualifies for iOS 26?

iOS 26 requires an A13 Bionic chip or newer . The iPhone 11 uses the A13 Bionic, so it qualifies. Older models like the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max that use the A12 chip will not get the update.

iOS 26 is the first major redesign since iOS 7, featuring the new "Liquid Glass" interface.

List of devices compatible with iOS 26 (Image source: Apple)

What do you get with iOS 26 on iPhone 11?

Although the iPhone 11 gets iOS 26, some advanced features under the Apple Intelligence banner require newer hardware, specifically the A17 Pro chip or newer. This means that while most new features will work, certain AI-powered enhancements will not.

Features available on iPhone 11 with iOS 26:

New Liquid Glass look

Unified and redesigned Phone app

Polls in Messages and live translation

Improved Camera, Safari, and Maps

Adaptive Power and Recovery Assistant with better battery insights

Apple Games app and enhanced Wallet and CarPlay features

Features not available on iPhone 11:

Apple Intelligence tools, such as advanced Siri enhancements and Visual Intelligence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will iOS 26 slow down my iPhone 11? Apple optimizes updates for older devices, too. Performance should remain smooth, although some new animations may feel slightly heavier. Will I miss out on important features if I have an iPhone 11? You will get most core features, including the new design, app upgrades, and battery tools. The only major exclusion is the set of AI-powered features. When will iOS 26 arrive for iPhone 11? The official release is expected in mid-September 2025, likely around September 16, after the iPhone 17 launch. How do I prepare my iPhone 11 for iOS 26? Backup your device, ensure enough free storage space, and consider trying the public beta if you are tech-savvy.

Back up your iPhone, clear some storage, and get ready for a refreshed iOS experience later this year!

