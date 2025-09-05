When is iOS 26 Coming Out? Check Release Date Here

Apple’s major event is just around the corner, scheduled for September 9, 2025. If Apple follows its usual pattern, the iOS 26 update should roll out about a week later, around September 15–16, 2025.

Here is what we know about when iOS 26 and its companion updates are likely to arrive:

iOS 26 was officially announced at Apple’s WWDC on June 9, 2025.

Apple will hold its big hardware event, often called “Awe Dropping,” on September 9, 2025 . Developers and public beta testers are expected to receive the final beta builds at that time.

. Developers and public beta testers are expected to receive the final beta builds at that time. Based on Apple’s usual release cycle, the public release of iOS 26 will follow about a week later, landing around September 15 or 16, 2025.

Event Date WWDC announcement June 9, 2025 Apple September Event September 9, 2025 Expected public release ~September 15–16, 2025 Related updates (macOS, watchOS, etc.) ~September 15–16, 2025

Apple is also preparing iOS 18.7, a security update for older devices that cannot support iOS 26 (such as iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR). This will likely be released around the same time or just before iOS 26.

Companions like iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26 are also expected to launch alongside iOS 26.

Apple also plans to release iPhone 17 during the “Awe Dropping” Event.

How to Install iOS 26?

Once iOS 26 becomes available, installing it on your iPhone is simple. Just follow these steps:

Make sure your iPhone is compatible with iOS 26 (iPhone 11 or newer). Back up your iPhone using iCloud or a computer to keep your data safe. Connect your device to Wi-Fi and plug it into power. Open Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap Download and Install when iOS 26 shows up. Wait for your iPhone to restart and finish the update.

Want to find out what the latest update feels like? Read our review of iOS 26 Beta!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is iOS 26 definitely releasing around mid September? Yes. Apple follows a consistent cycle. It releases the software about one week after its September event. Most sources point to September 15 or 16, 2025. What about older devices, will they get iOS 26? No. iOS 26 supports iPhone 11 and newer. Devices like iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR will likely get iOS 18.7, a final security patch. What’s new in iOS 26? You will get a refreshing Liquid Glass design, smarter tools like Live Translation, Visual Intelligence, Call Screening, a new Apple Games app, improved battery management, and more. When will macOS, watchOS, and other systems update? These updates (iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, etc.) are expected to launch at the same time as iOS 26.

Keep your device backed up, stay tuned to the news, and prepare for one of Apple’s biggest events in years!