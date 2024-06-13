You Can Send Messages via Satellite on iOS 18, But There’s a Catch

Apple’s recent Worldwide Developers Conference introduced several power-packed features. But I would say, don’t let the fancy stuff like Apple Intelligence fool you. There’s more to it. Apple is slowly advancing its iPhone to be better at communicating with satellites. It’s one of the features that truly deserves more attention than it receives; I mean, these features can save lives, literally.

When Cupertino took the wraps off its iPhone 14 series, it introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite. Now, Apple is taking things to a whole new level with “Messages via Satellite” letting users send messages using satellite, even if they are out of cellular or Wi-Fi range.

How does ‘Messages via Satellite’ work on iOS 18?

While the feature is better suited for emergencies, you can still use it to send messages when out of Wi-Fi or cellular service. So, once you’re out of the internet for a while, a notification will pop up suggesting you use a satellite connection. Next, you can use Find My or call for help if needed.

You can start chatting from this notification or the Messages app. It will guide you to find a satellite overhead. Also, in Settings or the Control Center, you can set up a satellite connection. When you’re connected, a symbol on your screen changes to show a strong link.

And, to avoid spam, only the person without a connection can start texting, except for emergency contacts or family. But, remember, you can only send texts or emojis, no images or videos, because sending those through satellites is tough. Nevertheless, you can still reach out to family or friends in cases like emergencies. And I can say this is the kind of innovation, I always look forward to.

Messages via Satellite is a part of the iOS 18 update, slated to release in the fall along with the iPhone 16 series, if everything goes on track. However, you must note that Apple hasn’t announced whether it will be available at that time. Additionally, it will require an iPhone 14 or later.

As Apple rolls out Messages via Satellite, the big question is: Will they slap a price tag on it or keep the goodies coming for free? Originally, Apple offered a two-year free trial, later extended to 2025. Now, who knows if they’ll start asking for cash or keep the giveaways flowing? More details may be revealed at Apple’s fall event.