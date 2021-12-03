Cuba Ransomware Gang Made $43.9 Million in Ransom Payments

The FBI also said it traced attacks with Cuba ransomware to systems infected with Hancitor. This is a malware operation to access Windows machines.

It is also worth mentioning that Cuba is also one of the ransomware groups that gather and steal sensitive files from compromised companies before encrypting their files. If companies don’t pay, the Cuba group will threaten to dump sensitive files on a website they have been operating on the dark web since January this year.

