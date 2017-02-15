You may have read in the news that a hacker group is holding a number of iCloud accounts for ransom. If Apple doesn’t pay a certain amount of money by April 7, the hackers will reset the accounts and remotely wipe iOS devices. Andrew Orr shows us how to protect your Apple ID.
That Time Researchers Created a DNA Strand to Take Over a Computer
Why would that matter? If malicious actors controlled a DNA analyzer, they could directly affect analysis. Think misdiagnosis to cause harm, evidence tampering, or even information extortion.
Hackers Dump Cache of NSA Tools Putting Millions of Windows Users in Danger
Hacker group Shadow Brokers dumped a new cache of NSA tools on Friday, and some are calling it, “the worst thing since Snowden.” Motherboard reported that the Windows tools released in the newest cache are the hacking equivalent of a bomb.
If You Haven't Changed Your iCloud Password in the Past Two Years do it Now
Trying to extort money out of Apple by threatening to wipe out iCloud accounts and reset iPhones is a business model the Turkish Crime Family hacker team will likely learn is flawed at best, but there it is a great reminder to change your online passwords regularly. The list of iCloud logins the group has looks to be at least two years old, so if you haven’t changed your password more recently than that, it’s time right now.
Apple: iCloud Extortionists Haven't Hacked into Our Systems
Hacker group Turkish Crime Family says it’s going to wipe out over 300 million iCloud accounts on April 7th if Apple doesn’t pay US$75,000 as ransom. Apple says the group hasn’t broken into its servers, so that means the logins they claim to have probably came from old hacks into other company’s services.
Mac Users Can Expect More Malware and TV Shows Are Good for Apple Music - ACM 398
With state-sponsored hackers from Russia developing malware for the Mac, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet fear Mac users can expect more malware in the future. They also discuss the negativity that greeted Planet of the Apps, and argue that TV shows are good for Apple Music. Plus, they visit listener comments on Net Neutrality.