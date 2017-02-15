If You Haven't Changed Your iCloud Password in the Past Two Years do it Now

Change your iCloud password to stop hackers from wiping out your data

Trying to extort money out of Apple by threatening to wipe out iCloud accounts and reset iPhones is a business model the Turkish Crime Family hacker team will likely learn is flawed at best, but there it is a great reminder to change your online passwords regularly. The list of iCloud logins the group has looks to be at least two years old, so if you haven’t changed your password more recently than that, it’s time right now.

Apple: iCloud Extortionists Haven't Hacked into Our Systems

Apple says hackers threatening to wipe out millions of iCloud accounts haven't broken into their servers

Hacker group Turkish Crime Family says it’s going to wipe out over 300 million iCloud accounts on April 7th if Apple doesn’t pay US$75,000 as ransom. Apple says the group hasn’t broken into its servers, so that means the logins they claim to have probably came from old hacks into other company’s services.