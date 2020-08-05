Disney+ Subscribers Need to Pay $30 For New Mulan Movie

It was originally scheduled for March 27 but, with cinemas still mostly closed, the live-action remake of Mulan is going to launch on Disney+. However, subscribers will have to pay an additional $30 to get the film, The Verge reported. So far, Apple TV+ subscribers have not had to pay extra for blockbuster movies like Greyhound.

Disney executives walked through the new plan for Mulan’s release during an earnings call with analysts today. The $30 fee will be on top of the $6.99 subscriber fee for Disney Plus customers. The company told Insider that the $30 acts as a purchase — as long as people subscribe to Disney Plus, they’ll be able to access the film. Chapek also made it seem like non-subscribers can pay $30 for the film as well, but The Verge has emailed Disney to confirm.

