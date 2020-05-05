Firefox 76 Improves Built-In Password Manager

Mozilla released Firefox 76 today, bringing improvements to the browser’s Lockwise password manager. It also gives Mac users picture-in-picture functionality.

Firefox Lockwise will require a device’s account password before allowing a saved password to be copied, and it will let users know if a website breach has occurred that compromises a login and password.

It also provides an alert for vulnerable passwords, which are passwords used for more than one site. The password generating feature that creates random passwords has also been rolled out to more sites.