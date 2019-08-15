Dennis Sellers at AppleWorld.Today offers an intriguimg proposition.
We hear rumors about upcoming iPhones with foldable screen. But what about Macs with bendable displays. Imagine a MacBook Pro with a screen that measured 13-inches when you’re, for example, on an airplane. Get to your hotel room, however, and you can unfold it to 17 inches or bigger.
Author Sellers makes a good case.
Check It Out: Forget Foldable iPhones. How About Foldable MacBooks?
No, Apple and the clone boys haven’t made fun of foldable screens enough yet to copy them. Besides, don’t iPhones already fold? See Bend-Gate and the iPhone 6s. 👀