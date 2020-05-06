In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says he expects Apple to open its platform more to third party services.

“Long term, we do expect Apple to open up,” Ek said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired on Tuesday. Spotify has criticized Apple for taking a 30% cut of subscriptions and accused it of limiting app updates and preventing functionality on the Apple Watch and Siri.

Spotify will only be satisfied with the cancellation of Apple Music and the preinstallation of its app on iOS. But that still wouldn’t change the fact that it doesn’t pay artists a fair wage.

Check It Out: Spotify CEO Says Apple Will Open its Platform More