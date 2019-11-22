Startpage News Tab Gives You ‘Unprofiled’ News

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Link

Startpage News Tab is a new feature of the search engine that promises to give people news that hasn’t been personalized.

Personally curated feeds, sometimes referred to as a “filter bubble,” are based on an individual’s online behavior constructed by previous search queries, browsing history, social media clicks, IP address, device, and so on…Our goal with Startpage News Tab is to help people break out of that bubble.

Check It Out: Startpage News Tab Gives You ‘Unprofiled’ News

Startpage News Tab Gives You ‘Unprofiled’ News

2 Comments Add a comment

  1. 1252

    It’s nice to promote Unprofiled News but this is still not a statement over the intentions of StartPage new owners.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account