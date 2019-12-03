T-Mobile Switches on its 600MHz 5G Network

T-Mobile turned its 600MHz 5G network on, but no one can use it until 5G-capable smartphones are released, like two this Friday.
The “nationwide” 5G deployment relies on a slower form of 5G, using T-Mobile’s 600MHz spectrum. This “low-band” 5G essentially takes airwaves like the ones used for LTE and bundles them together with some new technology to deliver faster speeds.
T-Mobile doesn’t offer specifics on what kind of speeds you’ll see on the new network, and the actual improvements will vary a lot by location. “In some places, 600 MHz 5G will be a lot faster than LTE. In others, customers won’t see as much difference.”
Capitalism at it’s finest. BOHICA. We are the only country that screws it’s people by not having one national speed – the fastest possible; it’s greed plain and simple. Like Spectrum still advertising “more HD channels”, such pathetic horse puckey since I can get 40 HD channels with rabbit ears for free. 📺 Exactly the same greed Apple uses to dodge taxes to the tune of billions. A tax dodge is when you avoid taxes by setting up legal scams to do it. Like paying less than 6% on $300 billion earnings. Instead of the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, the Isle of Man, or Guernsey, Apple chose Jersey for a 0% tax rate. Look it up don’t take my word; that’s your mobile iPhone toy company kids…. slave labor in China and tax dodges in Jersey. And soon, a $60,000 Mac Pro; nice. 🇺🇸