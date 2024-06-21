Apple Offering Popular Games for up to 75% Discount on Mac App Store

If you’ve been eyeing a new game for your Mac, this could be the perfect moment to make your move. Several popular Mac App Store games are on a steal this week, with discounts slashing prices by up to 75 percent.

The Mac App Store sale kicked off on June 20 and will continue through June 27. It comes on the heels of the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 24), where Apple introduced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more, reiterating that gaming on the Mac is still relevant.

Several Top Mac Games Are Currently on Sale

Top Mac games like Valheim, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Inscryption, SnowRunner, Resident Evil Village for Mac, and more are up for grabs at substantial discounts.

Valheim: $9.99 (was $19.99)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: $19.99 (was $39.99)

Inscryption: $9.99 (was $19.99)

Lies of P: $41.99 (was $59.99)

Resident Evil Village: $15.99 (was $39.99)

Return to Monkey Island: $12.99 (was $24.99)

Disney Dreamlight Valley: $29.99 (was $39.99)

GRIS: $2.99 (was $9.99)

SnowRunner: $14.99 (was $29.99)

Inside: $9.99 (was $19.99)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: $9.99 (was $39.99)

LUNA The Shadow Dust: $9.99 (was $14.99)

Transport Fever 2: $17.99 (was $35.99)

What games do you look forward to purchasing during the sale? Let us know in the comments. Furthermore, you can also check out our picks for the best games available on Mac.