Those looking to play Age of Mythology: Retold on Mac should know that it is possible! As Mac users, it’s easy for us to get overlooked in the gaming world even though Apple is doing everything it can to move forward in the industry. Despite this, there is a way to get things running, but you’re going to need more than just a copy of the game. Let’s dive right in.

How To Play Age of Mythology: Retold on Mac

While there are several methods to play this game on a Mac, only one of them is going to be super easy. As for the rest, nearly all of them will require some form of Windows, so be aware of that as you move forward.

1. Use Cloud/Streaming Services

One of the easiest ways to play Age of Mythology: Retold is going to be through a gaming streaming service/cloud gaming. There are several advantages to this. The first is that not only can you play the game you’re looking for on your Mac, but some streaming services also offer the ability to play on a multitude of devices. Going this route also means you won’t need to mess with dual booting or emulators.

For this solution, I recommend GeForce NOW, but other options, such as Xbox Game Pass, can also be used to access the game through a web browser. However, be aware that the free version of GeForce NOW limits your gameplay to one hour. You will need to pay a monthly subscription fee to extend this hour.

Time needed: 5 minutes First, you will need to get Age of Mythology: Retold Next, sign up for GeForce NOW. Select Join Now on its homepage. From the Home screen, select Play Now under Memberships. On the next screen, select Connect your store accounts. From the right-hand column, select CONNECT next to Steam. Enter your Steam information. Once logged in, select Age of Mythology: Retold.

2. Use a Compatibility Layer/Windows Emulator

If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, your next option is to use a compatibility layer/Windows emulator. This one may cost you a bit less than using a streaming service, but your Mac may not be able to handle the system requirements necessary for the game. You will need the equivalent power on your machine.

Nonetheless, you have several options in this section. I would recommend using Wine for Mac. It’s free and really simple to use. You can also try using PlayOnMac, but it seems to have lost support over the years.

If you want a complete guide on using a compatibility layer/Windows emulator, I recommend starting with our guide here. We also give you a full breakdown of using CrossOver 23 on Mac, which is also suitable for gaming.

Basically, your methods will go like this:

Download and install a virtual machine/emulator.

Run the emulator. Open Steam and select Age of Mythology: Retold.



3. Use a Virtual Machine and/or Bootcamp

By now you should notice that virtually all of these solutions involve moving to Windows in some facet or another. However, one final option is dual-booting your Mac to run Windows within a drive partition on your machine. This is going to require having a copy of Windows.

Personally, I find this to be the most complicated solution out of all of your options, but it is still an option. You can check out our full guide on running Parallels here. You can also check this official Apple Support document to get a better understanding of how to properly dual boot your machine.

Essentially, the steps will look like this:

Install Parallels and/or dual boot into Windows. Open Steam and find Age of Mythology: Retold. Open the game and begin playing.



In theory, it’s rather simple. However, this is likely the most difficult option for those looking to dive directly into the game. Nonetheless, plenty of options are available, with some being easier to perform than others. Personally, I think paying the monthly fee for a streaming service is the simplest option, but as I’ve shown above, you have other choices as well.



You can also check out this source for Age of Mythology: Retold information and news.