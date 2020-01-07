NO2 – Carrier’s Customers Losing Signal, But Only if They Have an iPhone XR

LONDON – O2 customers with an iPhone XR reported experiencing repeated losses of signal. Both Apple and the cellular network provider confirmed the issue.
O2 and Apple Confirm iPhone XR Issue
A spokesperson for the carrier told BBC News:
We’re working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR. We thank any customers affected for their patience.
Meanwhile, Apple commented:
We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity effecting some O2 customers, and we will have a fix in an upcoming software release.
Until that update, restarting the device temporarily resolves the issue.
