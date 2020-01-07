LAS VEGAS – At CES Monday, audio, headphone and audio maker JBL announced their Quantum gaming headphone line, built to enhance the experience for all gamers on all platforms. Yes, that includes the Mac.

Priced from $39.99 to $299.99, the Quantum line of seven gaming headphones and one PC speaker set builds on decades of JBL’s history making products with fantastic sound, and adds to it some additional surround sound features, as well. At the top end of the one, the Quantum One has full spatial awareness and simulated 7.1 surround sound, giving the user the ability to have sound “stay” in one place even while turning one’s head back and forth.

I had the opportunity to get an immersive demo here in Las Vegas at the JBL/HARMAN pavilion at the Hard Rock hotel, and it was deceptively impressive. Basically, it just worked. No matter how quickly I shook my head back-and-forth or spun around in my chair, the “source” of the sound stayed fixed in one position. There was no perceptible latency or lag for me, and everything just sounded smooth.

Given the fact that I was hearing a “generic” sound profile, I can only imagine how great the experience would be after having the opportunity to customize and tweak the settings.

And the fact that it works with the Mac (and every other platform out there) is fantastic. JBL Quantum is due to be released in April of this year, and you can sign up on the Quantum page to get alerts as to its progress.