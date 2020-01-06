Today at Apple Offers Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series

Apple is introducing a Today at Apple creative session that has customers designing posters inspired by Apple TV+ shows.
iPad Poster Series
So far two sessions are on the road map:
- Art Lab: Illustration Inspired by For All Mankind: Apple Michigan Avenue, January 14 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
- Art Lab: Explore Color and Composition Inspired by SEE: Apple Carnegie Library, January 28 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
The session focused on For All Mankind is hosted by illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds from Phantom City Creative. The other session is hosted by illustrator Marie Bergeron.
