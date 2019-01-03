2018 App Store Holiday Sales Break Record

2018 App Store holiday sales have broken a record, according to a press release put out by Apple.

2018 Sales

In total, over US$1.22 billion in App Store sales took place between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile on New Year’s Day the App Store had US$322 million in sales, beating last year’s record $300 million.

Gaming and self-care were the most popular categories of app downloads and subscriptions during the holidays. Globally, multiplayer games including Fortnite and PUBG were among the top downloaded games over the holidays, along with Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and Monster Strike. Productivity, Health & Fitness and Education apps are already capturing the attention of customers in the first few days of the year with 1Password, Sweat and Luminosity charting in their respective categories.

US$1..22 billion beat last year’s sales of US$890 million, and it shows that despite lagging iPhone sales, Apple’s services business is booming.

