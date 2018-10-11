2018 National Book Awards List is Out in Apple Books

The 2018 National Book Awards list is out, and you can find them in Apple Books. They are split into fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature, and translated literature.
Fiction Finalists
- A Lucky Man by Jamel Brinkley
- Florida by Lauren Groff
- Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson
- The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
- The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
Nonfiction Finalists
- The Indian World of George Washington by Colin G. Calloway
- American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden by Victoria Johnson
- Heartland by Sarah Smarsh
- The New Negro by Jeffrey C. Stewart
- We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights by Adam Winkler
Young People’s Literature
- The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
- The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor
- The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis
- Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Translated Literature
- Disoriental by Négar Djavadi & Tina Kover
- Love by Hanne Ørstavik & Martin Aitken
- Trick by Starnone & Jhumpa Lahiri
- The Emissary by Yoko Tawada & Margaret Mitsutani
- Flights by Olga Tokarczuk & Jennifer Croft
You can view them in Apple Books here.
Leave a Reply