Apple Offers up to $200 Gift Cards With Certain Purchases

Between Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday, Apple is offering up to US$200 gift cards with certain product purchases.

Black Friday Gift Cards

In an email sent to customers, as well as a web page, Apple announced the return of its four-day shopping event. Gift card values will be different depending on what product you buy, and Apple hasn’t shared those details yet.

Most Macs come with a US$200 gift card, while iPhones and iPad could include a US$100 card, respectively. Other products like the Apple TV could get you a US$50 card.

