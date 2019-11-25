Uber’s London License Has Not Been Renewed

LONDON – Uber’s license to operate in London has not been renewed. Transport for London (TfL), the transport authority in the British capital, made the announcement on Monday.

Uber Branded ‘Not Fit and Proper’

TfL concluded that the ride-hailing app was not “fit and proper” to have a private hire license in the city. In a statement, it said:

Uber has made a number of positive changes and improvements to its culture, leadership and systems in the period since the Chief Magistrate granted it a licence in June 2018. This includes interacting with TfL in a transparent and productive manner. However, TfL has identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.

TfL accepted this time that the company had improved on a number of fronts. However, “TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future,” it explained. Uber’s battle to operate in London has been going on for a number of years. London’s famous black cab drivers have staged protests against the newcomer.

Ride-Hailing App Will Appeal Decision

Responding, Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern & Eastern Europe, said:

TfL’s decision not to renew Uber’s license in London is extraordinary and wrong, and we will appeal. We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety. TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond.

As Mr. Heywood made clear, Uber plans to appeal the decision. The company continues to in London throughout the appeals process. Uber currently has 3.5 million customers and 45,000 registered drivers in the city.