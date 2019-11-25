Apple Expects to Sell 100 Million 5G iPhones Next Year

Apple reportedly expects to sell over 100 million 5G iPhones in 2020 (via AppleInsider). Sources in Taiwan told DigiTimes that the supply chain in the country is preparing to produce that number of devices.
iPhone 5G Sales Expected to Beat iPhone 11 Sales
If correct, this would fairly significant uptick in sales. It is understood that Apple expects to sell between 70 and 80 million units of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Of course, there has been no official confirmation that a 5G iPhone is on its way. However, such a device is widely expected. Qualcomm said on its recent earnings call that it expects that 200 million 5G smartphones will be sold in 2020. The chipmaker suggested this will include a flagship device in the Autumn. Analysts understood this to mean an iPhone.
Is anyone really seeing cell providers feverishly updating their infrastructure to support 5G by the end of 2020?
I see some rather limited range ares where 5G has been tested but not much beyond that. Seems there needs to be about 4 cell sites per block in a city setting. Cities would need to lease out their light poles to cell companies for 5G implementation.
Also allot of concern about health risks of 5G as well. Not sure if justified but the resistance is out there.
I’m thinking 2023 by the earliest. maybe even 2025.