Apple Expects to Sell 100 Million 5G iPhones Next Year

Apple reportedly expects to sell over 100 million 5G iPhones in 2020 (via AppleInsider). Sources in Taiwan told DigiTimes that the supply chain in the country is preparing to produce that number of devices.

iPhone 5G Sales Expected to Beat iPhone 11 Sales

If correct, this would fairly significant uptick in sales. It is understood that Apple expects to sell between 70 and 80 million units of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Of course, there has been no official confirmation that a 5G iPhone is on its way. However, such a device is widely expected. Qualcomm said on its recent earnings call that it expects that 200 million 5G smartphones will be sold in 2020. The chipmaker suggested this will include a flagship device in the Autumn. Analysts understood this to mean an iPhone.