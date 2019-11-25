Satechi Releases New Compact Bluetooth Keyboard

Satechi announced today the release of its compact Bluetooth keyboard featuring a full keyboard layout with dedicated number keys.

Compact Bluetooth Keyboard

The keys are backlit and can last up to 600 hours on a single charge (depending on backlight usage). The keyword recharges via USB-C and features Bluetooth 5.0. You can connect up to three devices at once by just pressing a button.

Compatible Devices

2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, 2018 MacBook Air, 2018 iPad Pro, 2018 iMac, iMac Pro, iPhone 11 Plus Max/11 Plus/11, XS Max/XS/XR/X, 8 Plus/8, and most other Bluetooth-enabled iOS & Mac devices.

You can pick one up for US$79.99, and from November 25 to November 27 Satechi is offering a 20% discount if you use the code BACKLIT20.

