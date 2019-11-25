Nike Joins the 3% Cash Back Club for Apple Card

Nike joins other companies in offering 3% cash back to customers who use the Apple Card (via TechCrunch).

3%

The offer works when customers use Apple Pay on any of Nike’s platforms including retail stores, Nike.com, SKNRS, Nike Training Club, Nike Running Club, and the main Nike app.

Although the list of 3% merchants is still small, Apple said more partners will be added in the future. Our Apple Card guide below contains the full list of merchants.

