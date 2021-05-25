The 2021 Apple Watch Pride straps are now available to purchase in-store and online. This year there are versions of both the Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sports Loop.

Pride Apple Watch Straps and Faces Now Available

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop costs US$99. It is available in 12 sizes and is compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 or later. The special edition Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later. (Both shown in the picture above.) New matching Watch Faces were released as part of watchOS 7.5, which arrived Monday with iOS 14.6.

